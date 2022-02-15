Jimmy Carr will leave Holocaust joke out of Norfolk show

Embargoed to 2030 Wednesday March 1 Jimmy Carr arrives at the Design Museum in London for the launch of the new Range Rover Velar. - Credit: PA

Jimmy Carr is set to leave his controversial 'Holocaust travellers joke' out of his routine when he appears on stage in Norfolk later in the spring.

The comic faced a backlash when he joked about gypsies being killed by the Nazis, in a video clip from his Netflix show His Dark Material show, which was widely-shared online.

Mr Carr, 49, will be continuing his Terribly Funny world tour with more than 100 dates scheduled for up and down the country and elsewhere in Europe over the coming year.

Management at the Cambridge Corn Exchange, where he is set to appear on Wednesday night, have been told the Holocaust material will not be featured in the show.

The city council said it would be lighting up the building in red green and blue - the colours of the Romani flag - while a protest is planned outside the venue.

Mr Carr is due to appear at the 730-seat Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on Saturday, April 2.

A disclaimer next to ticket details for the £31 a seat event warns: "Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

"But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo."

A venue spokesman said as the joke was being left out of his Cambridge show, they were confident that it would be left out for the other dates on the tour.

They added: "We have had no enquiries, comments or concerns from the public to date, and ticket sales have not been affected."

In a statement, the Cambridge Corn Exchange said: "Following the comments made by Jimmy Carr in his Netflix show, the Cambridge Corn Exchange have been in communication with Jimmy Carr’s management.

"This show was booked long before the recent comments. Whilst we have no direct control of artistic content, his tour management have assured us that the show is brand new and does not repeat any material from Jimmy’s recent Netflix special."