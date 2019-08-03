Video

'My life as a Norfolk gigolo' - Carer and dad-of-three reveals his secret profession

Jim Perkins, 44 from Bradwell has spoken about his life as a gigolo. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

By day, dad-of-three Jim Perkins appears to live a relatively normal life.

The 44-year-old former bouncer from Great Yarmouth works as a carer and lives in a caravan at Mill Lane in Bradwell.

But by night, he provides a much different kind of service to a group of cliental across Norfolk - charging up to £180 per session.

Since his early 20s, Mr Perkins has been working as a gigolo - a role that sees him sleep with women for money.

And now, he has released a book detailing his past experiences as a secret on-call sex worker for London's rich and famous.

He said: "It was like living a dream. A two-persona dream. One person who worked an everyday job to pay the bills, and another person who was basically a prostitute.

"But of course I enjoyed it. While it was questionable to me, moralistically, we were consenting adults. We all knew what was happening."

The part-time masseuse, who grew up in Great Yarmouth, said he got into the "industry" after he signed up for a sports therapy course at Lowestoft College.

He then moved down to London in the 1990s where he claims he landed a job at an exclusive spa.

It was there, while working as a sports therapist at the age of 24, that he claims he was introduced to a high-society group.

He said: "I was working in the gym doing extra treatments for a bit of extra cash and I was approached by a gentleman. It felt like he was interviewing me, rather than talking about therapies."

Mr Perkins said he was invited to the man's stately home under the impression he was providing a treatment just for him.

But when he arrived, he realised that was not the case.

"After the [sports therapy] treatment with the gentleman, I was introduced to what I like to call 'the committee'," Mr Perkins said. "It was a group of very high-class people."

"They basically treated me cattle and asked me how much I charge for treatment.

"I thought: 'this is great, this is where I would like to take the therapies, this is where I would like to go'.

"Little did I know there was more expected of me than just the massages."

He claimed he was given a phone and was driven around to large houses to provide his "treatments" to women.

"At that point, my life was 'this is what we are going to do and this is how you are going to do it'," Mr Perkins said.

"I personally thought this would be my life for the rest of it, this was it. But in their mind they wanted to have a bit of fun and I was their piece of meat."

He said he carried on with the work in London for about three years until it all came to an end.

"They replaced me for a younger model, from what I gather. Everything was under their rule," Mr Perkins said.

Details about his encounters are covered in his book 'Gigolo: Inside The Secret World of the Super Rich', which is up for a People's Book Prize.

While Mr Perkins used the pseudonym Ben Foster for the book, which was written by a ghost writer, he has today decided to reveal his true identity in the hope of gaining more local support.

He said while the core story of the book is true, he admitted that some details had been "embellished" by the ghost writer to make it more entertaining - particularly that he was married at the time.

After leaving London, Mr Perkins moved across to Torquay, before returning to Norfolk. He was married with three children, but has since divorced.

He now works as a carer, but supplements his income by providing his services to female clients, mostly from around Norwich and Attleborough.

Mr Perkins said: "I need the money to support my family. It is for a select few people who I will never name and shame.

"Everyone has needs, and every woman I do treatments for are very close to me."

Mr Perkins said he now advertises his services on a "well-known" website, but admits he is not as busy as he used to be.

During his time in London he claimed he would earn about £200 to £500 each time, with his clients sometimes doubling the figure.

However, in Norfolk he said the figure is much lower from about £50 to £180.

"I still do the actual sports therapy to fix people," he said. "But little do they know that what funding this in the background is me being a prostitute."

