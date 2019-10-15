Case of woman accused of murdering husband due before court

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

The case of a woman charged with murdering her husband in Wymondham is due before the crown court today (Wednesday, October 16).

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, is charged with the murder of Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, after he was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town with serious head and chest wounds on Saturday, March 16 this year.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment but died the following morning.

The case is due before Norwich Crown Court for a mention hearing.

A trial has been fixed for December 2 this year.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.