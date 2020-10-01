Jet skiers winched to hospital in late night rescue

Lowestoft Lifeboat being refuelled after a 48-mile round trip in rough seas to help two stranded jet-skiers. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Two jet skiers stranded off the Suffolk coast sparked a late night rescue.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat and HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside responded to help two jet ski riders who were in trouble 24 miles offshore.

The pair – believed to be two men - were on one jet ski.

Lowestoft lifeboat, ‘Patsy Knight,’ was called out at 7.06pm on Wednesday, September 30 – in big seas and high winds – to help the pair who were in trouble 24 miles south east of Lowestoft.

With an HM Coastguard helicopter also responding, Lowestoft lifeboat Second Coxswain Karl Jackson said: “A 53 metre survey boat ‘Fugro Pioneer’ was at anchor near the East Anglia One wind farm site when the jet ski came alongside and the riders asked for some fuel as they were running short.

“As one of the pair was injured, the ship’s crew managed to get both on board their vessel and called the UK Coastguard for assistance.

“Responding to the call, our volunteer lifeboat crew strapped themselves into their seats for a rough ride and it took us an hour to reach the scene with three metre seas and 25-30 knot winds.

“The Coastguard helicopter from Humberside arrived just before us and hovered over the survey boat.

“A medic was lowered to assess the skiers and then all were winched into the helicopter, which then took them to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.”

Mr Jackson added: “We stood by the vessel during the rescue and then were tasked to search for the jet ski that was still thought to be drifting in the waves.

“But in the dark, and with rough seas, we were unable to find it and were stood down.”

The crew headed back to Lowestoft arriving at their mooring at 11.40pm to refuel the lifeboat after a 48-mile round trip in rough seas.