Lifeboat launches to jet skier ‘in trouble’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 13 October 2020

Southwold Lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Southwold Lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

A jet skier in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 1.19pm on Sunday, October 11 after concerns were raised.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded to “a jet skier in trouble” off the Harbour area of Southwold.

Onlookers, who helped to raise the alarm, said it was “scary” seeing someone in difficulty.

It said: “Paged for immediate launch to jet ski in trouble off the harbour.

“Once on scene it was established that the person in trouble had self removed to the safety of the beach.

“A coastguard assured us that he was okay and needed no medical assistance and was okay just a little shaken up.”

The other jet skiers recovered the craft, with the lifeboat crew returned to the station.

