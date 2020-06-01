Jessie J to sing alongside thousands of children in Virtual Big Sing

Jessie J performs on stage during the Isle of Wight festival at Seaclose Park, Newport. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Brit Award-winning singer Jessie J has announced she will be joining a national virtual sing-along, which was incepted in Norfolk.

The Virtual Big Sing takes place later this month and has been organised by Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Music Hub.

The online event invites thousands of children across the country to come together to perform in an interactive digital singing concert.

Already Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, who also recently performed as Queen Bee on the Masked Singer, has signed up to take part, but now, the Price Tag singer announced she too will be joining in the fun.

In a video posted on her social media platforms, she said: “I can’t wait to see you soon, sing with you and have some fun.”

The event on Friday, June 19, which is in its third year as a whole, will be held online for the first time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information visit the Norfolk Music Hub website.