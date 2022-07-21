News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family pays tribute to 'loving and flamboyant girl' who died in A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:51 PM July 21, 2022
Jessica Bonus, who died in a crash on the A47 aged 20.

Jessica Bonus, who died in a crash on the A47 aged 20. - Credit: Norfolk police

The family of a 20-year-old woman who died following a crash on the A47 at Swaffham have paid tribute to her.

Emergency services were called to the road, close to the junction with Sporle Road, shortly after 5.30am on Saturday, June 25, to reports of a crash involving a Honda Accord.

The driver of the car Jessica Bonus, who lived in Theatre Street in Swaffham, died at the scene.

An inquest into her death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, July 19, heard she died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

Following the inquest, her family have paid tribute to Jessica, describing her as "loving, outgoing and flamboyant".

Her family said: "Our beautiful Jess has sadly passed away.

"We have all lost such an important part of our lives, and words can’t describe the pain we all feel.

"Jess was a loving, outgoing and flamboyant girl, people will describe her as a social butterfly. Jess was always colourful and knew how to enjoy herself.

"Jess was caring for everyone around her, it did not matter if you were her family, friend or a stranger in the street, if you needed help, Jess would be the first to come forward with a helping hand.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village
  2. 2 Woman in her 20s who died in A47 crash named
  3. 3 Five homes lost as firefighters drain swimming pool to save many more
  1. 4 Man, 75, 'loses everything' in devastating fire in rural Norfolk
  2. 5 Pub opens new outdoor bar and fish and chip stall after £100k refurb
  3. 6 Road closed amid fears house could collapse after cracks appear in wall
  4. 7 Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets
  5. 8 'Ashill was just black smoke' - Families devastated after huge blaze rips through homes
  6. 9 Bike shop owner 'devastated' after store is destroyed in fire
  7. 10 Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village

"There is an emptiness in our hearts now she is not here and will be missed by many.”

The inquest was adjourned until January 10 next year.

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon