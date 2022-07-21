Family pays tribute to 'loving and flamboyant girl' who died in A47 crash

Jessica Bonus, who died in a crash on the A47 aged 20. - Credit: Norfolk police

The family of a 20-year-old woman who died following a crash on the A47 at Swaffham have paid tribute to her.

Emergency services were called to the road, close to the junction with Sporle Road, shortly after 5.30am on Saturday, June 25, to reports of a crash involving a Honda Accord.

The driver of the car Jessica Bonus, who lived in Theatre Street in Swaffham, died at the scene.

An inquest into her death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, July 19, heard she died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

Following the inquest, her family have paid tribute to Jessica, describing her as "loving, outgoing and flamboyant".

Her family said: "Our beautiful Jess has sadly passed away.

"We have all lost such an important part of our lives, and words can’t describe the pain we all feel.

"Jess was a loving, outgoing and flamboyant girl, people will describe her as a social butterfly. Jess was always colourful and knew how to enjoy herself.

"Jess was caring for everyone around her, it did not matter if you were her family, friend or a stranger in the street, if you needed help, Jess would be the first to come forward with a helping hand.

"There is an emptiness in our hearts now she is not here and will be missed by many.”

The inquest was adjourned until January 10 next year.