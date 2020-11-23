Jess Glynne to play Thetford Forest gig in 2021

Published: 12:07 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

Jess Glynne will play at Thetford Forest in 2021 as part of the Forest Live concert series. Picture: Forest Live/Nadine Ljewere - Credit: Archant

One of Britain’s most successful female solo acts of all time is to perform at Thetford Forest in 2021.

Jess Glynne has been announced as a headliner as part of Forest Live, which sees artists perform in unique woodland arenas across the country.

The 31-year-old burst onto the scene in 2013 with the vocals on Route 94’s ‘My Love’, before appearing on Clean Bandit’s ‘Rather Be’ - the most streamed song of 2014.

Her 2015 debut album, ‘I Cry When I Laugh’, shot to number one and has thus far sold 1.2 million copies.

Glynne has since shown little sign of slowing down, with her total of seven number one singles scoring her the record for a British female solo artist.

You may also want to watch:

And the powerhouse songstress, who is currently working on her third album, will play Thetford Forest on June 20 next year.

Forestry England’s concert series was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Acts already announced for 2021 include Madness and Keane.

Tickets for Jess Glynne’s show go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 27, at forestryengland.uk/music.