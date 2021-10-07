MP questions whether firm should still run care homes

Published: 4:34 PM October 7, 2021

An MP has questioned whether the Norfolk company which ran Cawston Park hospital and has now seen one of its care homes plunged into special measures should still be running facilities.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this week rated Treehaven Rants, which provides residential care for people with learning disabilities and/or autism, as inadequate.

Inspectors, who visited the home in July and published their report this week, said the West Runton home was dirty, poorly led and not safe.

The home is run by Dereham-based Jeesal Residential Care Services.

Jeesal apologised for the "drop in performance" at Treehaven Rants and said action was being taken to bring it "back up to standard".

The Jeesal group had also run Cawston Park at Aylsham, which closed earlier this year.

Three patients Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, had died while patients at the hospital for people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

A serious case review published last month found patients at the hospital, which has since closed, had been overmedicated, excessively restrained and ill-treated, with concerns raised by families ignored.

Cawston Park.

After its publication, James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council said he had "lost confidence" in Jeesal group, while Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, suggested families might want to consider moving their loved ones out of homes run by the company.

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew last month raised his concerns over the way Cawston Park hospital had been run in Parliament.

And, following the inadequate rating at Treehaven Rants, he said: "The county council has said it has lost confidence in this group and this latest inspection has rated one of its homes as inadequate.

Treehaven Rants on Sandy Lane in West Runton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It brings into question whether this organisation should be running care homes, given that inspection and what happened at Cawston Park."

The company had previously apologised for what happened at Cawston Park and said the care the three patients who died received was "far below the standards we would have expected".



