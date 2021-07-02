Jeremy Corbyn enjoys a tortilla on flying Norwich visit

Published: 5:17 PM July 2, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn was seen visiting several businesses in Norwich on Friday.

Mr Corbyn, who is Member of Parliament for Islington North and former leader of the Labour Party, went to the Artichoke and to Churros for the People on Friday afternoon to meet local businesses and to engage with people in the city.

In a tweet sent at around 11am, he said: "Heading to Norfolk where food banks are needed more than ever as people find themselves struggling due to Covid and other pressures.

"Looking forward to meeting folk in Norwich today and in King's Lynn tomorrow at the rally to #KeepNHSPublic."

Harley Wright from The Artichoke said: "Jeremy Corbyn came to visit our pub today because of [the Artichoke] being an accredited living wage employer" among other things. - Credit: Harley Wright

Harley Wright, manager at the Artichoke, said: "Jeremy Corbyn came to visit our pub today because of it being an accredited living wage employer, a community led pub and a pub that is outspoken about our support for pride and the LGBTQ+ community."

The pub's Pride flag was recently targeted by vandals for the second time. The pub's management vowed "not to be beaten" by the vandals.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Corbyn also had lunch at Churros for the People.

Hugo Malik, restaurant manager, said: "It was fantastic that Jeremy dropped by for lunch and he enjoyed his tortilla.

"We had a chat about his Peace and Justice Project.

Jeremy Corbyn said that he was visiting Norwich before going to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn tomorrow. - Credit: Harley Wright

"The enthusiasm of passersby in seeing Jeremy and having a quick chat is very touching to see.

"Not many, if any, politicians have the same genuine connection with people, particularly the younger generation."

On Saturday, Mr Corbyn will be among the guest speakers at a march and rally in support of calls for a new hospital in King's Lynn.

The existing Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been in dire need of a rebuild for some time.

There have been reports of the roof of the QEH being held up by almost 200 roof props, yet it was not included in a list of new hospitals announced by the government last October.

The march and rally will take place on Saturday, July 3. There will be speeches and music from noon, followed by a march through town to the Tuesday Market Place.