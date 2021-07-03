News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jeremy Corbyn due to attend rally over hospital rebuild today

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:08 AM July 3, 2021   
Jeremy Corbyn outside the Artichoke

Jeremy Corbyn visited the Artichoke on Friday afternoon. - Credit: Harley Wright

Former labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to attend a rally today for a campaign to rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn.

Mr Corbyn, MP for Islington North, will be one of the guest speakers at the rally and march in support of building a new hospital in King's Lynn.

The MP said: "I'm proud to be joining the demonstration in King's Lynn on Saturday and to be supporting the vital campaign by the local Trades Council, health campaigners and others who are suffering as a result of chronic underfunding in our healthcare system.

League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: QEH

"A hospital in danger of collapse with warnings going ignored is abhorrent and a consequence of chronic government underfunding of our health service.

"We need and deserve a properly funded NHS and national care service, and to reward the health workers who have risked their lives for us during the pandemic with more than the pitiful £3.50 a week pay rise Boris Johnson is offering."

Mr Corbyn will join campaigners in The Walks today, when there will be speeches and music from noon, followed by a march through town to the Tuesday Market Place.  

More than 200 props are now in place to prevent the hospital roof from collapsing. The hospital's risk register warns there is "a direct risk to life and patients, visitors and staff".

In March, we launched a campaign to see the hospital rebuilt, and a petition which more than 7,600 people have signed.

A prop holding up the roof at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Speakers at Saturday's event also include GP Dr Pallavi Devulapalli, former GP Diarmuid Tiernan and Gordon Taylor from health union Unison.

Mr Corbyn was also seen out and about in Norwich on Friday, where he visited the Artichoke pub and Churros for the People.

