New funding to tackle social isolation with free room hire

Free room hire at The Kirkely Centre will enable residents suffering from social isolation to start new groups. Photo: Community Action Suffolk. Archant

Charities have received more than £3,000 to help fund group meetings and battle social isolation.

Suffolk County councillor, Jenny Ceresa, who represents the Kirkley, Carlton and Whitton wards of Lowestoft, granted a funding pot of £3,315 to run meetings for free at Community Action Suffolk’s Kirkley Centre.

Ms Ceresa said: “Social isolation affects so many of us and this will give groups of like minded people the chance to get together and see how their ideas could become a reality.

“Being based at The Kirkley Centre, Community Action Suffolk will be able to advise the newly formed groups of grants that maybe available to them to help sustain their future projects.”

The funding will allow vital services and community run projects to reach more people in the local area without the usual financial burden and each group could benefit from the free room hire for up to 12 sessions.

For more information about funding available contact kirkleycentre@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk