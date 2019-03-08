Former Matron of the Norwich School dies in care home

The Norwich School. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Dan Grimmer

A former matron of the Norwich School died after a series of falls, an inquest opening has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jeanne Anne Conley, 87, died on October 26 this year at Windmill Care Home in Rollesby.

The opening of the inquest into her death was heard on Tuesday (November 12) at Norfolk Coroners Court.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Ms Conley was born on December 12, 1931 in Kent.

She was matron at the Norwich School, one of the oldest schools in the UK, for more than 30 years.

The cause of Ms Conley's death, the coroner said, was a subdural haemorrhage due to falls.

Secondary causes were dementia, frailty and old age.

The inquest was adjourned until January 21 next year.

The funeral service takes place at Potter Heigham Church on November 22 at 11am followed by a private cremation.

The family has requested no flowers but donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Arthur Jary & Sons Ltd, 213-215 Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1DH.

You may also want to watch: