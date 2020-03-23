Search

Advanced search

All clear: Brave three-year-old marks birthday with cancer remission

PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 March 2020

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

Archant

A cancer-fighting ‘superstar’ has celebrated his third birthday by being given the all clear by doctors.

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019, and has spent the following 14 months in and out of hospital and undergoing gruelling treatments.

However, days before his third birthday on Sunday, scans have shown the Lowestoft youngster is now officially in remission.

Father Jordan Woolston said: “He’s at the end of his treatment and the scans have come back clear.

“We have been backwards and forwards between the Norfolk and Norwich and Addenbrookes Hospital for scans, so it has been hectic.

Jaymen Woolston, and Mum Louise Photo: Brittany WoodmanJaymen Woolston, and Mum Louise Photo: Brittany Woodman

“We are all now in isolation for 12 weeks, but it is something he is used to and he copes pretty well.

“He is happy and independent and good at keeping himself occupied, especially in long periods of isolation on hospital wards.

You may also want to watch:

“We had to cancel his party, but it was nice to be able to celebrate his birthday at home with plenty of toys, especially when this time last year we were having to isolate and couldn’t take him anywehre because of his chemotherapy.”

Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, in Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, in Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Despite the positive result, Jaymen will continue to be monitored for five years in case of a relapse.

Mr Woolston said: “It’s funny because there are mixed emotions. We’re obviously excited and it’s what we’ve been aiming for for over a year, but there is also anxiety and fear of a relapse.

“But we are staying positive and taking it one day at a time.

“He has five years of regular check-ups to make sure, but the risk will still be there.”

Two-year-old Jaymen Woolston and his family at the Lowestoft Parkrun to raise awareness and to collect for the two-year-old in his battle with neuroblastoma. Jaymen in the pushchair with his sister, Harlow, four, and clockwise from front left, Spiderman; grandad, Phill Woolston; dad, Jordan; Nanna, Debbie; and family friend, Gill Brooks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwo-year-old Jaymen Woolston and his family at the Lowestoft Parkrun to raise awareness and to collect for the two-year-old in his battle with neuroblastoma. Jaymen in the pushchair with his sister, Harlow, four, and clockwise from front left, Spiderman; grandad, Phill Woolston; dad, Jordan; Nanna, Debbie; and family friend, Gill Brooks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since the diagnosis, family and friends have raised thousands, initially in a bid to access a vaccine in New York.

However, with no guarantees about the vaccine working, the family decided to keep fundraising for the next five years and, if Jaymen remains cancer-free, the money will be donated to other children in need.

Mr Woolston said: “That money will stay in a pot, with us raising more, should he need it in case it comes back and there is nothing the NHS can do. We need as many options as possible.

“We know some families who have gone for the vaccine but with all the travel restrictions in place, they’re in between treatments and they don’t know what is going on.”

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Don’t open it’: Warning over road tax refund ‘scam’

Warning over 'scam' text messages claiming to be from the DVLA. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Bosses close Pensthorpe with ‘great sadness’ because of coronavirus threat

Bill and Deb Jordan, pictured in happier times at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. They have sadly now decided to close because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24