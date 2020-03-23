All clear: Brave three-year-old marks birthday with cancer remission

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY Archant

A cancer-fighting ‘superstar’ has celebrated his third birthday by being given the all clear by doctors.

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019, and has spent the following 14 months in and out of hospital and undergoing gruelling treatments.

However, days before his third birthday on Sunday, scans have shown the Lowestoft youngster is now officially in remission.

Father Jordan Woolston said: “He’s at the end of his treatment and the scans have come back clear.

“We have been backwards and forwards between the Norfolk and Norwich and Addenbrookes Hospital for scans, so it has been hectic.

Jaymen Woolston, and Mum Louise Photo: Brittany Woodman Jaymen Woolston, and Mum Louise Photo: Brittany Woodman

“We are all now in isolation for 12 weeks, but it is something he is used to and he copes pretty well.

“He is happy and independent and good at keeping himself occupied, especially in long periods of isolation on hospital wards.

“We had to cancel his party, but it was nice to be able to celebrate his birthday at home with plenty of toys, especially when this time last year we were having to isolate and couldn’t take him anywehre because of his chemotherapy.”

Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, in Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, in Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Despite the positive result, Jaymen will continue to be monitored for five years in case of a relapse.

Mr Woolston said: “It’s funny because there are mixed emotions. We’re obviously excited and it’s what we’ve been aiming for for over a year, but there is also anxiety and fear of a relapse.

“But we are staying positive and taking it one day at a time.

“He has five years of regular check-ups to make sure, but the risk will still be there.”

Two-year-old Jaymen Woolston and his family at the Lowestoft Parkrun to raise awareness and to collect for the two-year-old in his battle with neuroblastoma. Jaymen in the pushchair with his sister, Harlow, four, and clockwise from front left, Spiderman; grandad, Phill Woolston; dad, Jordan; Nanna, Debbie; and family friend, Gill Brooks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Two-year-old Jaymen Woolston and his family at the Lowestoft Parkrun to raise awareness and to collect for the two-year-old in his battle with neuroblastoma. Jaymen in the pushchair with his sister, Harlow, four, and clockwise from front left, Spiderman; grandad, Phill Woolston; dad, Jordan; Nanna, Debbie; and family friend, Gill Brooks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since the diagnosis, family and friends have raised thousands, initially in a bid to access a vaccine in New York.

However, with no guarantees about the vaccine working, the family decided to keep fundraising for the next five years and, if Jaymen remains cancer-free, the money will be donated to other children in need.

Mr Woolston said: “That money will stay in a pot, with us raising more, should he need it in case it comes back and there is nothing the NHS can do. We need as many options as possible.

“We know some families who have gone for the vaccine but with all the travel restrictions in place, they’re in between treatments and they don’t know what is going on.”