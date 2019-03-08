Search

Ex-pros, wrestlers and boxers to line up in charity football match for cancer-fighting boy

PUBLISHED: 16:25 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 15 August 2019

Jaymen Woolston from Lowestoft was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston family

Jaymen Woolston from Lowestoft was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston family

Ex-professional footballers, wrestlers and boxers will take to the pitch to support a brave two-year-old boy in his fight against cancer.

Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The star-studded team will line up against a side of staff and students from the Football Industry College as part of a charity match and family fun day this weekend.

Since Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January, shortly before his second birthday, his family and friends have been raising thousands in the hope of providing further treatment.

Despite being given a survival rate of less than 40pc, a seven-and-a-half hour operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge saw doctors remove 95pc of his tumour.

The match will take place at Norwich United Football Club, Blofield, on Saturday, August 18, with kick off at midday.

As well as the game, families will be able to enjoy an inflatable fun course, festival glitter, a raffle and musical entertainment from Harriett Marie, Alisha Giles and Connor Mullally-Knight.

His father Jordan Woolston said: "We have been humbled by the support shown by so many family, friends and strangers with the events and donations that have been received so far.

"We have a long way to go but without the amazing support that continues to be received, we could not possibly achieve what is needed to help Jaymen.

"Jaymen still has lots of invasive and intense treatment coming up, of which we have high hopes of success.

"The difficult thing is even if given the all clear, the chances of the cancer returning are around 50pc. If that does happen then his chances of survival are less than 10pc.

"There are treatments available which look at recognising and preventing the cancer cells before they have a chance to develop. This is why we are fundraising to raise awareness on Jaymen's journey so we can gain access to treatment to better his chances."

Tickets for the game are priced at £6 for adults, or £3 for under 16s, and will be available on the day at the turnstiles.

Donations can be made by visiting www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/jaymen, or by texting JAYMEN and an amount £1-20 to 70085.

