Family of cancer-fighting toddler launch bid to access further treatment

PUBLISHED: 14:37 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 18 September 2019

Jaymen Woolston and mother Louise at a charity football match. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Jaymen Woolston and mother Louise at a charity football match. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

The family of a two-year-old boy battling a childhood cancer are launching a bid to secure further treatment not available on the NHS.

Jaymen's father Jordan Woolston took part in a skydive in Beccles to raise money for further treatment. PHOTO: Courtesy of Jordan Woolston.

Since being diagnosed with neuroblastoma shortly before his second birthday in January, Jaymen Woolston has fought bravely while friends and family continue to find ways to fundraise.

After months of hospital stays and countless hours of treatment, inluding a seven-and-a-half hour operation to remove 95pc of the tumour, the youngster will now undergo six months of immunotherapy.

Once that finishes, however, the family are preparing to access treatment not available on the NHS to either get their son into remission or try and keep the cancer away to "give him the best chance of living a life free from cancer."

His father Jordan Woolston said: "He is doing pretty well and he's further on in his treatment.

Jordan Woolston took part in a charity bungee jump event at the Gull pub on Loddon Road. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We don't have a particular target but everything will help.

"He has about six months of immunisation left and hopefully now he won't be kept in hospital as much."

The youngster's battle has inspired hundreds across Lowestoft and beyond, with strangers seeking ways to help his cause.

Jordan Woolston took part in a charity bungee jump event at the Gull pub on Loddon Road. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Woolston has also been a leading figure in the fundraising push, including taking on a skydive and bungee jump, while a star-studded charity football match was also held.

He said: "I did my skydive with friends and then took part in the bungee jump at the Gull Inn in Framingham Pigot the very next day.

"I couldn't wait for it after the skydive because once you've got that adrenaline buzz it was amazing.

"Even though I was the last one to go and I'd watch all the other people disappear out the plane door, I didn't feel any fear when I was up there because I knew I was doing it for Jaymen.

Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, Oulton, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

"We have found people who we don't know are doing things to try and help Jaymen and that is fantastic.

"I have had businesses and pubs asking for collection boxes and that is exactly what we need.

"Those people really are making the difference. It is amazing."

To donate, go to www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jaymen or text 'Jaymen' followed by a whole amount up to £20 to 70085.

