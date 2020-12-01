Norfolk-based Bollywood dance company wins national award

Published: 1:20 PM December 1, 2020

Bollywood workshop at the Atrium in North Walsham with Textile printing, henna tattooing and Bollywood dancing. Pictured is Tina Vallance of Jayadance leading the Bollywood dancing.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A Norfolk-based Bollywood dance business has scooped a national award for its dedication to teaching children.

At a pre-recorded and socially distant awards ceremony on November 27, Dereham-based Jayadance scooped the prestigious One Dance UK award for primary dance education, after hundreds of public nominations and votes.

The One Dance UK Awards are an annual celebration for people across the dance sector to celebrate people who have made an impact on the UK dance landscape.

Dereham-based JayaDance celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Pictures: JayaDance - Credit: Archant

Jayadance, which is owned by Tina Vallance, offers school workshops, birthday events, public classes and children's events.

Mrs Vallance said: "I can't believe we won, we could not have done it without the overwhelming support of the educational organisations of East Anglia, thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart.

You may also want to watch:

"We are still in shock, thank you also to One Dance UK for recognizing and rewarding our work and to everyone who I have had the absolute honour of dancing with over the years, we look forward to dancing with the wonderful people again soon."