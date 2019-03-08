Search

Six-month-old found dead in cot, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:38 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 05 September 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A six-month-old baby was found unresponsive in his cot, an inquest has heard.

Jasper Cragg was found by his parents in his cot on Wednesday, April 24 in Springvale Road, Gayton, near King's Lynn.

The inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroners Court, at Carrow House, on Thursday, September 5, with the medical cause of death being unobtainable with a description of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "Master Cragg was found unresponsive in his cot and enquiries are being made."

The inquest is set for Friday, November 22 at King's Lynn Magistrates Court, The Court House, College Lane.

