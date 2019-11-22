No explanation for 'tragic sudden death' of six-month-old baby, inquest hears

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

No medical explanation could be found for the sudden death of a six-month-old baby, an inquest heard.

Jasper Cragg was found unresponsive in his cot at his home in Spring Vale, Gayton, near King's Lynn, on February 14.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake heard he could not be resuscitated.

Det Sgt Simon Cooper said in a report that his death appeared to be "a tragic example of the sudden death of a child".

He said there was no medical explanation and there were no suspicious marks.

Father Jordan Cragg said in a statement Jasper had been a happy child who was meeting all his milestones. He said he slept in a travel cot next to him and his partner, Rose Tribe. He said the baby had woken in the night and he had passed him to his mother for a feed. He said the next morning he found him unresponsive.

Ms Blake, sitting at King's Lynn coroners court, recorded an open conclusion.