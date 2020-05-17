Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath, has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A local fish and chip shop which has gone entirely contact free was forced to close due to a flood of orders on opening night.

Jason’s Fish and Chips in Rackheath, which had been closed due to coronavirus, recently reopened and shut early on the first night after receiving more than 250 orders.

Owner Jason Fish said: “I had to turn off the online ordering systems as we had over 250 order plus the phone orders coming in all at once.

“Demand is so high we now only take telephone and social media ordered as we are just two members of staff. Taking orders has become a full-time job on its own and we get over 150 messages a day and many phone calls.”

It comes as the chippy announced a series of changes to their ordering systems to ensure no contact between staff and customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Customers now order over the phone or online and are given a collection time slot.

Orders are then collected from a designated area at the front of the shop’s car park and only staff members are allowed to enter the chippy, which is open four days a week.

A delivery service for vulnerable customers has also been set up.

Mr Fish said: “Our customers are the backbone of our business and putting them in danger was the last thing that we wanted to do. No one other than my staff are allowed to enter the shop and there is no contact between staff and customers when they collect their orders.”

Mr Fish said he had received presents including chocolates, flowers and bottles of wines from grateful customers.

He added: “We have extremely loyal customers who look forward to their fish and chips every week. As well as gaining new customers, being able to provide fish and chips has kept the community spirit alive and I can’t thank my customers enough.”

“We also had a great response on VE day from the village from decorating the shop to having old classic cars on show.”

Jason’s Fish and Chips has been run by Mr Fish and his partner for six years, after he took over the then named Fish and Chip Company in 2014.