More than £4,000 raised after father-of-six has leg amputated

Published: 7:00 AM January 10, 2021

When father-of-six and landscaper Jason Seaman was told he was going to lose his leg, he said his biggest fear was not being able to support his family.

But only a month after his amputation, with support from those around him and a prosthetic leg on the way, Mr Seaman is feeling optimistic about the future and hopes to be back at work by the summer.

Having previously been fit and healthy, it was only towards the end of last year when Mr Seaman, owner of J B S Gardening, started suffering with severe pain and swelling in his leg.

But nothing could have prepared him for the news that was to come.

Jason Seaman had his leg amputated in December at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after he was diagnosed with Arterial Disease. - Credit: Jason Seaman

On December 7, last year, the 43-year-old from Blo Norton said it felt like “the world was going to end” when he was diagnosed with "Bilateral Arterial Disease" and told by a doctor that his leg would have to be amputated.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Seaman said: “My toes had started going a funny colour, and I was getting a lot of pain and swelling.

“I found out that I had restricted blood flow to the leg, which I never knew anything about.

“I ended up in the Norfolk and Norwich and had a few tests but unfortunately they couldn’t get any blood flow from my knee to the bottom of my foot.

“So, the consultant said ‘I’m sorry there is nothing we can do, you are going to have to lose your leg’.

“The first thing that ran through my head was, ‘how will I support my family?' and 'how will I live a normal life again?’

“The following day at around 12pm they amputated just below my knee.”

Jason Seaman had his leg amputated in December at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after he was diagnosed with Arterial Disease. - Credit: Jason Seaman

Mr Seaman was discharged from hospital on December 15, just in time to spend Christmas with his family, but said the first few weeks adapting to life in a wheel chair was a “struggle”.

But on December 30, only three weeks after his amputation, at his first physio session, Mr Seaman attempted to walk for the first time and said it was an “overwhelming” moment which gave him hope.

Now he is looking to the future and is determined to return to work as a landscaper and gardener - with some help from his workers.

Jason Seaman, owner of J B S Gardening, building a raised pond in Ashill before his amputation. - Credit: Jason Seaman

Mr Seaman added: “I have had my moments and break downs especially being pushed about. It's my pride.

“But at my very first physio session they had me walking on a temporary leg, using parallel bars and it took me by surprise. I was very emotional.

“I didn’t think three weeks from the amputation that I would be having ago at walking. It felt absolutely brilliant. The next day I just wanted to do it again.

“My support network through the NHS, friends, family and the community has been absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t of asked for more.

“By the end of February I should have my prosthetic leg, which will help me get back to some kind of normality. And by the summer I should be back at full strength again.”

Mr Seaman has documented his journey and time in hospital via Facebook Live videos, where he kept his friends and family up to date and revealed his worries about the future.

But after hearing his concerns, a close friend set up a ‘gofundme’ page to support his family over Christmas and through his recovery into the new year. Now, more than £4,000 has been donated.

Jason Seaman's six children, including two step-children. - Credit: Jason Seaman

Mr Seaman, a former asphalt paver and gritter driver for Norfolk County Council, said: “I am a proud man. I never ask for help and I have always been out working and doing everything I can to support my family.

“You get a bit teary because you don't expect people to donate, especially with everything going on right now.

“But it has helped us out with the shopping and the bills until we get everything sorted. I can’t thank them enough."

To donate to Jason Seaman's gofundme page visit here, https://uk.gofundme.com/f/hwgup-help-for-the-seaman-family.



