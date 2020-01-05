Search

'I have had enough' - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 05 January 2020

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

A frustrated resident faces moving his family away from their home after problems with "anti-social kids."

Jason Parkes on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Jason Parkes on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Jason Parkes, of Viburnum Green, Lowestoft, has hit out at the youngsters after claiming they have caused a number of issues in the last year.

Mr Parkes, who has lived there for more than five years, said he may have to move away from the area if the problems are not addressed.

He said: "This has been going on for about a year now. There are always kids outside on the green, playing football, leaving rubbish everywhere and being abusive.

"It has got to the point where I have had enough of it.

The damage to grass on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been caused by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise.The damage to grass on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been caused by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"If it carries on and keeps getting worse like it is, I will probably end up having to move.

"They have hit my windows and doors and broken my fence which I have had to repair myself.

"I reported it to the police for criminal damage because it needs dealing with and stopping.

Several 'No Ball Game' signs have been in place on walls around the green for a number of years.

Mr Parkes said: "Sometimes there can be up to 10 children there, from about 10-years-old to 15 or 16.

"They always leave behind bottles and packets and all sorts. We have had rubbish dumped in our garden because of it. The rest of our neighbours are too afraid to speak out because I get abused for it, but the children don't care.

"We don't know what to do other than find somewhere else to live."

Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been damaged by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been damaged by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Mr Parkes believes the creation of a community garden in the middle of the green would see the end to his troubles.

He said: "There was talk of building a garden in the middle of the green but we haven't heard anything about that for a couple of months.

"If that doesn't happen are we supposed to put up with this?"

Suffolk Police say anti-social behaviour covers actions from "low-level persistent nuisance to serious public disturbances" which leave communities "intimidated and afraid."

A broken fence panel and litter on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been caused by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A broken fence panel and litter on Viburnum Green in Lowestoft which residents say has been caused by children playing football anti-socially. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Residents affected by anti-social behaviour are urged to speak to a member of their local Safer Neighbourhood Team to raise concerns, or discuss issues with their local councillor.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour can be reported to Suffolk Police by calling 101, or using their online form at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

