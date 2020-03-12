Search

Man found dead in river is named

PUBLISHED: 13:26 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 12 March 2020

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A man found dead in a river has been named as Jason Mayhew.

His body was discovered on Tuesday, November 26 at about 1.10pm by the River Waveney, Wortham Ling, near Diss.

Emergency services were called to Riverside Place on Ling Road after a resident discovered Mr Mayhew, 40, a marketing assistant from Diss, in the water.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she had been walking her dogs when she spotted the man lying in the water.

She said at the time of the Mr Mayhew's death: 'I often walk the dogs by the river and they started behaving funny and that is when I saw the body. It was not a pleasant thing. We called the police and there was a huge amount of activity.'

Norfolk Coroner's Court has opened an inquest into Mr Mayhew's death with the full hearing set for Friday, May 15.

Norfolk Police treated the death as being unexplained but not suspicious with a report created for the coroner.

Would you like to pay tribute to Mr Mayhew? Contact Marc.Betts@archant.co.uk

