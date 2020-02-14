Search

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy 'best grub in Norwich' at popular cafe

PUBLISHED: 16:52 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 14 February 2020

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

A top-rated cafe in the city was given even more stars on Thursday morning as some celebrity guests popped in for brunch.

Jason Manford in Curtains The Musical which is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday Credit: Richard DavenportJason Manford in Curtains The Musical which is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday Credit: Richard Davenport

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba were among the well-known faces that visited No.33 Cafe in Exchange Street ahead of their matinee performance of musical Curtains at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The hungry performers, which also included Hollyoaks' star Carley Stenson, tucked into pancakes, fry-ups and plenty of sweetcorn fritters.

Presenter turned theatre star Ore Oduba, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, posted a picture of them enjoying the food on his Instagram story with the caption: "Brought a few friends for the best grub in Norwich" and said he had been "left in a food coma".

Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendricks, Ore Oduba as Aaron Fox, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro and Rebecca Lock as Carmen Bernstein in Curtains the Musical Credit: Richard DavenportCarley Stenson as Georgia Hendricks, Ore Oduba as Aaron Fox, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro and Rebecca Lock as Carmen Bernstein in Curtains the Musical Credit: Richard Davenport

Jason and Ore were also happy to pose for a photo with chef Gina Watt, who was going on her break when she saw them in the cafe.

Miss Watt said: "They came in about 11am on Thursday and were really friendly and it was a nice way to break up the day.

"We get quite a lot of people that come in here from the Playhouse and Theatre Royal, I think it is because we are rated highly on TripAdvisor for breakfast and brunch.

"Recently we've had Fearne Cotton, Ainsley Harriott, Nick Hewer, Russell Howard, Jake Humphrey and all the Norwich footballers."

Curtains, which runs at the Theatre Royal until Saturday night, is a show within a show and sees Jason Manford as detective Frank Cioffi who investigates a murder which happens during the final act of a Broadway-bound musical.

However he happens to be a huge musical theatre fan so fixes the problems in the show whilst also trying to solve the crime.

