Missing man last seen walking away from family on boat
Published: 2:58 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM July 8, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A Yorkshireman who was visiting Great Yarmouth with his family has been reported missing.
Jason Hopewell, 41, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, was last seen around 11.30pm on Wednesday night close to a moored boat in Tar Works Road.
He had arrived at the boat with his family group, but did not board it and was last seen walking away from the area.
Mr Hopewell is described as a white man, 5ft 10in with short light brown hair and a beard.
He is believed to have been wearing a black Hugo Boss polo shirt with knee-length denim shorts and navy trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 119 of July 8.
