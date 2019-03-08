Jarrold to take over Norwich Cathedral café

Norwich Cathedral Refectory Cafe. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Two famous Norwich institutions have joined forces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jarrold will take over the management of the Refectory Café at Norwich Cathedral on September 16.

Café staff will carry on under the new management.

You may also want to watch:

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: "We recognised the need to appoint experts in the field to manage the Refectory Café and to take it forward.

"This is a route taken by many cathedrals across the country that want to offer hospitality as part of their ministry but do not always have the expertise in house.

"We look forward to working with Jarrold who have strong links with local suppliers."

John Adams, Jarrold trading and marketing director, said the firm was delighted to be working with Norwich Cathedral.

He said: "It is great timing ahead of a busy year next year at the cathedral and Jarrold celebrating its 250th anniversary."