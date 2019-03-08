Search

Jarrold to take over Norwich Cathedral café

PUBLISHED: 16:37 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 13 August 2019

Norwich Cathedral Refectory Cafe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Norwich Cathedral Refectory Cafe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two famous Norwich institutions have joined forces.

Jarrold will take over the management of the Refectory Café at Norwich Cathedral on September 16.

Café staff will carry on under the new management.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: "We recognised the need to appoint experts in the field to manage the Refectory Café and to take it forward.

"This is a route taken by many cathedrals across the country that want to offer hospitality as part of their ministry but do not always have the expertise in house.

"We look forward to working with Jarrold who have strong links with local suppliers."

John Adams, Jarrold trading and marketing director, said the firm was delighted to be working with Norwich Cathedral.

He said: "It is great timing ahead of a busy year next year at the cathedral and Jarrold celebrating its 250th anniversary."

