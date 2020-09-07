Search

City heritage brand marks 250th anniversary with £50,000 charity gesture

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 September 2020

Representatives from EACH, the Big C and the Prince's Trust receive donations from Jarrold's to mark the retailer's 250th anniversary. Picture: Courtesy of Jarrold

Jarrold

A cornerstone of Norwich retail has marked its 250th anniversary year by raising £50,000 for a trio of good causes - completing a three year fundraising mission.

In 2017, Jarrold set itself the goal of raising the five-figure sum by this year, when it celebrates two-and-a-half centuries since its inception.

Now, through a host of different events and initiatives it has reached this target, with the figure being shared between East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices Nook Appeal, the Big C and The Prince’s Trust.

Each charity had already received £10,000 apiece from the retailer, but now further efforts have meant more than an extra £8,000 has now been handed over.

Michelle Jarrold, development director at Jarrold said “I am enormously proud of our colleagues who have contributed their time and efforts to make this fundraising appeal so successful over three years.”

The company has also launched a new fundraising initiative, which will see it support Little Lifts, Priscilla Bacon Hospice and St Martins.

