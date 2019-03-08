Jarrold has just launched a range of own brand foods

The 25 products, made in collaboration with local producers, includes gin, jam, mustards and chocolate.

Fresh from opening a brand new luxury seafood restaurant, The Bay, on its lifestyle floor, Norwich department store has just launched its own brand range of foods.

Working with 15 local producers, the collection includes 25 products, from Jarrold Gin, to a heritage mustard, a selection of jams and marmalades, biscuits, chocolate and beer - all to be discovered at Jarrold Deli on the lower ground floor, Jarrold at Wymondham, Jarrold at Cromer, and Jarrold at The Forum in Norwich.

Packaging for the range has been inspired by Jarrold's printing heritage and it's recently been announced that the John Jarrold Print Museum will be relocating to Parmentergate on King Street in summer 2020.

Minnie Moll, CEO at Jarrold said: "Each product has been developed exclusively for Jarrold in true partnership with passionate artisans and independent small businesses. Most are local Norfolk producers. This range champions them, reduces food miles and puts money back into our local economy. The few partners from further afield are artisan producers who share our ethos."

"Our tagline for the range is 'Our Type of Food' which refers not only to the to the great quality we demand but also to the typography on the labels. Jarrold was one of the premium printing operations in the world and pride in our printing heritage inspired our packaging design. The letter on the labels is from an original old typeface from the John Jarrold Printing Museum. Each lovingly rediscovered by Bobby our local designer, printed on an old print press in the Museum and then transferred onto our labels.

It feels fitting to be launch this range in time for our 250th anniversary next year".

Jarrold Norfolk Heritage Amber Ale, made by David and Rachel Holliday, Norfolk Brewhouse

Like many brewers David developed his own home brew before he took the big step into commercial beer making by setting up Norfolk Brewhouse and the Moon Gazer beers. Having developed several award-winning craft brews, David and his team have created a beer exclusively for Jarrold using Norfolk ingredients such as combined Maris Otter malt barley grown on the North Norfolk Coast and Hindringham honey to create a deliciously complex amber ale.

"The Jarrold brew is lovely as it uses ingredients grown locally and a few miles away from our brewery at Hindringham," said David. "We were extremely honoured when Jarrold asked us to create an exclusive ale for them which encapsulates Norfolk in a beer.

"As well as being a unique recipe for them, the team at Jarrold really wanted the whole ethos behind the beer to represent three key things: Norfolk. Heritage. Local Community."

And the ingredients reflect this. Starting with the malt, the beer uses Maris Otter malted barley from Crisp Maltings a few miles away from the brewery, and also Chevalier Heritage, a malt with a history that traces back to 1819. Chevalier malt was around for over 100 years before being superseded in the late 1920s. It made its return in 2014 as a heritage variety thanks to Crisp Maltings. Then comes the hops, which was a challenge to choose, as David explains: "We needed a hop that wouldn't overpower the malt tones, but one which would add plenty of traditional character. A favourite hop of ours is called Ernest, this delivers great flavour with the fruity notes of apricot, citrus and spice."

Then there are the other ingredients - the water is chalk filtered drawn from the well at the Brewery, and to add a little sweetness Hindringham honey is used to add a subtle background note.

Jarrold mustards, made by Edward Savage of Montys

Ed is passionate about all things mustard and has been making mustard by hand at Salle Moor Hall Farm in Norfolk for over 2 years. Since the closure of Colmans in Norwich, Montys is the only place in the UK that grows mustard and makes both smooth and wholegrain varieties in their purpose built kitchen. So it was only fitting that with this high quality mustard maker on our doorstep Jarrold would work with them to create the Norfolk Heritage Mustard that celebrates Norwich and Norfolk's mustard making history.

"It's an honour to be one of the only farms in the UK that now grows the mustard crop to make this delightful condiment," said Ed. "Norfolk has always been synonymous with mustard, so to be able to continue this heritage and keep mustard making in Norfolk is fantastic."

Ed makes both Jarrold mustards by hand from working with the mustard seed to a secret recipe using ingredients such as Aspalls Cider Vinegar, Apple Orchard Honey from the Salle Estate and Jarrold Heritage Amber Ale made by Norfolk Brewhouse, to create a mustard generations can enjoy.

Mustard is not the only product Ed is making for Jarrold. His company Montys, which he set up with his mum Sarah Savage in 2017 also makes a plethora of other condiments and chutneys, and has developed the Jarrold Norfolk Chilli, Tomato and Red Pepper Ketchup. The chillis, tomatoes and red peppers used in the sauce are grown at Salle Farm.