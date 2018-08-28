Search

Advanced search

Dashing through the...supermarket?

PUBLISHED: 09:31 05 December 2018

Jamie Thurston and Gary Wittred from Jark KL are organising a Trolley Dash. Photo: Jovita Kulboke

Jamie Thurston and Gary Wittred from Jark KL are organising a Trolley Dash. Photo: Jovita Kulboke

Jovita Kulboke

A recruitment company in Norfolk has organised a trolley dash to get extra food for homeless charities this Christmas.

Jark recruiment, Blackfriars Street, King’s Lynn has organised a trolley dash on Decemeber 19 at Sainsbury’s, Hardwick, for the Purfleet Trust and the Night Shelter with the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and MP Henry Bellingham running the trolleys.

Sales director Jamie Thurston said: “We work closely with local people and wanted to give something back that would enhance the lives of those less fortunate.

“The idea of just gifting an amount of money to a project, we felt, would be an opportunity missed. The idea is very simple, a trolley dash, within an agreed timeframe, contents paid for by us and given to two outstanding local charities.”

The trolley dash takes place at 10am at Sainsbury’s, Hardwick, on Wednesday December 19. There will also be donation trolleys so members of the public can contribute.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Why won’t you help my dying wife?’ - Man’s 18-month fight for care funding

Robert May, whose wife Sylvia is very ill but struggling to access NHS funding. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Updated Two taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in five vehicle crash at A11 junction

Five vehicles were involved in a crash at the A11 junction for Thetford near Kilverstone. Picture: Conor Matchett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast