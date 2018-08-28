Dashing through the...supermarket?

Jamie Thurston and Gary Wittred from Jark KL are organising a Trolley Dash. Photo: Jovita Kulboke Jovita Kulboke

A recruitment company in Norfolk has organised a trolley dash to get extra food for homeless charities this Christmas.

Jark recruiment, Blackfriars Street, King’s Lynn has organised a trolley dash on Decemeber 19 at Sainsbury’s, Hardwick, for the Purfleet Trust and the Night Shelter with the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and MP Henry Bellingham running the trolleys.

Sales director Jamie Thurston said: “We work closely with local people and wanted to give something back that would enhance the lives of those less fortunate.

“The idea of just gifting an amount of money to a project, we felt, would be an opportunity missed. The idea is very simple, a trolley dash, within an agreed timeframe, contents paid for by us and given to two outstanding local charities.”

The trolley dash takes place at 10am at Sainsbury’s, Hardwick, on Wednesday December 19. There will also be donation trolleys so members of the public can contribute.