Japanese sport cars drive into Norfolk as part of longest running car show
PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 August 2019
Archant
A motorshow that was established in 1991 has found a new home in Norfolk.
Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) has been bringing petrol heads together in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland for the past 28 years, with one thing in common - the love of Japanese cars.
Now, the show has found a home at Norfolk Showground which saw hundreds of machines fill the fields as part of the four day festival.
One of the organisers and former drift racing driver Alison Smith said: "The Norfolk Showground is an outstanding venue. As well as being beautifully maintained, the venue has clear road networks and excellent facilities in the immediate vicinity.
"The format of JAE has always been centric to the car clubs. We hosted a very competitive Show and Shine competition with some outstanding examples of Japanese vehicles, plus a selection of inter-club It's-A-Knockout games."
For more information go to www.jae-show.co.uk