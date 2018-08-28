Search

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 07 January 2019

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

The Norwich branch of Jamie’s Italian is set to close.

The popular restaurant, situated in the Royal Arcade, will close its doors for the final time on February 10.

A spokesperson for Jamie’s Italian said: “It was with much regret that the Landlord at Jamie’s Italian, Norwich has decided to re-tenant the premises.

“The premises will be vacated on February 10, 2019 and all staff will be offered support to find new roles in the local industry.

“We’d like to thank our many loyal customers for their support.”

The restaurant first opened in the city centre in 2012 shortly after top chef Jamie Oliver made a visit to meet the staff who would be working there.

In January last year the restaurant chain announced it would cut 12 sites as part of a restructure - and the Norwich eatery escaped untouched.

The leaseholder has been contacted but is not willing to provide any details about the future of the premises at this point.

