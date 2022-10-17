Councillor set to stand for parliament at next election

Jamie Osborn, who is set to stand for the Green Party in Norwich South - Credit: Green Party

A city and county councillor in Norwich has been selected to stand in the next general election for the Green Party.

Jamie Osborn, who represents the Greens on both Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council, has been chosen as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the party.

Father-of-one Mr Osborn, who has sat on the city council since 2021, will contest the next election in the Norwich South constituency.

It sill see him standing against current Labour MP Clive Lewis, who has held the seat since 2015 - with a majority of 53pc.

Mr Osborn said: "With the cost of living at the forefront of everyone's mind and an accelerating climate emergency, Norwich needs Green policies more than ever."

Mr Osborne, with lives in the constituency with his wife and three-month-old son Oliver, succeeds Catherine Rowett as the party's prospective candidate.

Dr Rowett stood for the Greens in the 2019 general election, claiming a 4.8pc share of the vote.



