Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Published: 4:00 PM May 30, 2021

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver headed to Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend for a birthday getaway.

Jamie, who lives in Essex, posted on his Instagram story on Saturday while sat on a boat on the Norfolk Broads as he enjoyed the sunshine.

He said: "Right you lovely folks, so for my birthday I've escaped away and I'm on the Norfolk Broads.

"It's absolutely beautiful, the sun has come out and I want to give you one of my naughty treats."

In the clip, which has already been watched by half a million people, he presses salt and vinegar Hula Hoops into a piece of cheddar and washes it down with a Monkey Shoulder whisky on ice, which he calls the "best thing ever in the whole world".

Jamie, whose first TV show was The Naked Chef, has fronted numerous programmes and released many bestselling cookbooks.