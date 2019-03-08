Internationally-acclaimed artist returning to county for first solo exhibition

Artist Jamie Hawkins will launch her first solo exhibition in Dereham in October. Photo: Jamie Hawkins Archant

An artist who has won international respect for speaking out about how a harrowing assault sparked her work, is returning to the county to launch her first solo exhibition.

Artist Jamie Hawkins with her agent, Bam Douglas. Photo: Jamie Hawkins Artist Jamie Hawkins with her agent, Bam Douglas. Photo: Jamie Hawkins

Jamie Hawkins, from East Harling, has grabbed the attention of galleries across Europe, exhibiting at venues including the prestigious Saatchi Gallery in London.

Now the 32-year-old mother has announced she will bring her latest exhibition to Dereham, in a two-week show at the Norski Noo's Gallery, launching on October 5.

In a tweet, the artist said: "We literally started this journey from NOTHING. No contacts, no favours, no gimmes. Just guts and belief in what we wanted to achieve with my art."

Ms Hawkins, who has spoken openly about a traumatic assault when she was 18, has also been working with Harbour Centre in Wymondham, a charity which provides support for people affected by sexual violence.