Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'You don't have to let it destroy you' - Norfolk artist speaks about the harrowing assault which sparked her work

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 April 2019

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

Archant

A Norfolk artist who has won over the international art world with her explosive abstract pieces has spoken about the harrowing story behind her work.

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam DouglasEast Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins was 18 she was sexually assaulted, resulting in a 14-year battle with post traumatic stress disorder.

She attempted to take her own life at 22 and was put on a course of medication and therapy.

But, late last year, the 32-year-old picked up a paint brush for the first time and said the sense of release was unlike anything she had experienced before.

She said: “It just felt different. I was so overloaded with emotion and that release was overwhelming. I put everything into the painting and often I can't move for several days after because it's so physically and emotionally exhausting.”

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam DouglasEast Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

Her work caught the eye of an old friend and art expert, Bam Douglas, who convinced the artist to share it further afield.

You may also want to watch:

In the months that followed Ms Hawkin's career took off and she featured at venues across the country, including the prestigious Saatchi Gallery in London.

The artist confessed that she found her sudden success daunting initially.

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam DouglasEast Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

She said: “The story behind the work is a sensitive subject and often makes people feel uncomfortable, so I was concerned about the reaction. Beyond my immediate family I have kept it hidden for many years and for those outside it was a shock.”

The public response, however, was enough to convince the artist to keep going.

She said: “People suffering with mental health contacted me to say the work helped them. That changed everything for me and took away my fear a bit.”

She is working with the Harbour Centre in Wymondham, a charity which provides support for people affected by sexual violence.

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam DouglasEast Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

Although Ms Hawkins admits she will never recover from her traumatic past, she said her focus is now on owning the experience.

She said: “From the night I was assaulted everything changed and it will never go back. You learn to cope but there's no forgetting. But now I'm turning it into a positive and showing others you can flip it round. You can find your thing rather than letting it destroy you.”

Most Read

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A11 shut after serious collision

A police cycle marking event will be held in the city next month. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

A11 shut after serious collision

A police cycle marking event will be held in the city next month. Picture: Denise Bradley

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned as Norwich City rebook their Premier League berth – Blackburn, respect and realism

Smiles all around as Teemu Pukki celebrate epes with head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘You don’t have to let it destroy you’ - Norfolk artist speaks about the harrowing assault which sparked her work

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

A11 shut after serious collision

A police cycle marking event will be held in the city next month. Picture: Denise Bradley

Vrancic stepped in perfectly for City to score incredible goal and grab the promotion spotlight

Marco Stiepermann, left, and Kenny McLean rush to congratulate Mario Vrancic on his brilliant strike for Norwich City against Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists