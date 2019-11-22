Search

Inquest hears 26-year-old was found dead at home

22 November, 2019 - 14:12
King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

A 26-year-old man with a history of mental health problems was found dead at his home, an inquest heard.

Jamie Allen was pronounced dead in his flat on the Parkway, King's Lynn, on June 3.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake heard in evidence that he had suffered depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHT), and had also struggled with gambling addiction and financial problems.

Mr Allen had been taken off medication for his ADHT because he had a congenital heart problem. Summing up at King's Lynn coroners court, Ms Blake said efforts were made to see if he could resume taking the drug, but he did not turn up for heart and blood pressure tests.

She said during a lengthy assesment with a mental health nurse in February, Mr Allen showed he had the capacity to understand himself and his actions.

The cause of death was given as hanging. Ms Blake recorded a conclusion of suicide.

