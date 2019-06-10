Man, 26, found dead at home, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a 26-year-old man who was found dead at home.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, on Monday morning, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said that Jamie Allen was found dead at his home address at Parkway in Gaywood.

He died on June 3 this year, and the medical cause of death was given at the inquest as hanging.