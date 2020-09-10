Search

Advanced search

Father conquers 100-mile ultra marathon for children’s hospices

PUBLISHED: 09:16 10 September 2020

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

Archant

An intrepid father has run a 100-mile ultra marathon across Norfolk to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

James Seager, who grew up in Garboldisham and now lives near Bury St Edmunds, completed the herculean task on August 30 having started at 10am the previous day.

The 43-year-old intended to finish the trek within 24 hours, but lashing rain and 50mph winds saw him cross the line in 26-and-a-half hours.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

A keen runner in his spare time, Mr Seager is part of Suffolk Trail Festival, who organised a virtual event in August encouraging members to run as many miles as possible in 24 hours.

Mr Seager opted to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), setting a target of £500 as he took on a combination of the Norfolk Coastal Path and Peddars Way.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“EACH has been my chosen charity for a number of years, stemming from my school days,” said Mr Seager. “We had a young lad with Leukaemia and did a lot of fundraising for them.

“I’m lucky enough to have two healthy twin boys, but six years ago some friends of mine lost one of their twins just days after they were born.”

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

You may also want to watch:

From minute one, Mr Seager’s challenge was made even tougher by torrential conditions which saw him go through four pairs of trainers.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

After 22 miles - less than a conventional marathon - the sales manager considered quitting.

“I could not have picked a worse weekend for weather,” he added. “I got to Wells and couldn’t feel my fingers - I was shivering.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“My partner, Hayley, met me at various checkpoints and at that stage I was a broken man. I said to her ‘I can’t go on’.

“She turned round and said ‘you’ve come here to do 100 miles, not 22’. I got back out there and didn’t look back.”

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

Eighty-three miles later, Mr Seager was joined by members of Garboldisham running club, the Fox Trotters, for the final five miles to The Fox Inn.

At the finish line he was greeted by a rousing reception, mirrored by the success of his fundraiser which has reached more than £1,000.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James SeagerJames Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“Finishing the run felt brilliant and the reception was absolutely fantastic,” said Mr Seager.

“I have some lovely stories of meeting people on the run who then donated. I am overwhelmed by people’s generosity.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Two men cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats in honour of loved ones

George Fox and Fred Hanson Smith cycled from Lands End to John O'Groats. Photo: George Fox

‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr