Father conquers 100-mile ultra marathon for children’s hospices

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager Archant

An intrepid father has run a 100-mile ultra marathon across Norfolk to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

James Seager, who grew up in Garboldisham and now lives near Bury St Edmunds, completed the herculean task on August 30 having started at 10am the previous day.

The 43-year-old intended to finish the trek within 24 hours, but lashing rain and 50mph winds saw him cross the line in 26-and-a-half hours.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

A keen runner in his spare time, Mr Seager is part of Suffolk Trail Festival, who organised a virtual event in August encouraging members to run as many miles as possible in 24 hours.

Mr Seager opted to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), setting a target of £500 as he took on a combination of the Norfolk Coastal Path and Peddars Way.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“EACH has been my chosen charity for a number of years, stemming from my school days,” said Mr Seager. “We had a young lad with Leukaemia and did a lot of fundraising for them.

“I’m lucky enough to have two healthy twin boys, but six years ago some friends of mine lost one of their twins just days after they were born.”

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

You may also want to watch:

From minute one, Mr Seager’s challenge was made even tougher by torrential conditions which saw him go through four pairs of trainers.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

After 22 miles - less than a conventional marathon - the sales manager considered quitting.

“I could not have picked a worse weekend for weather,” he added. “I got to Wells and couldn’t feel my fingers - I was shivering.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“My partner, Hayley, met me at various checkpoints and at that stage I was a broken man. I said to her ‘I can’t go on’.

“She turned round and said ‘you’ve come here to do 100 miles, not 22’. I got back out there and didn’t look back.”

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

Eighty-three miles later, Mr Seager was joined by members of Garboldisham running club, the Fox Trotters, for the final five miles to The Fox Inn.

At the finish line he was greeted by a rousing reception, mirrored by the success of his fundraiser which has reached more than £1,000.

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager

“Finishing the run felt brilliant and the reception was absolutely fantastic,” said Mr Seager.

“I have some lovely stories of meeting people on the run who then donated. I am overwhelmed by people’s generosity.”