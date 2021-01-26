News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of man whose car crashed into wall

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:27 PM January 26, 2021   
An inquest has opened into the death of a man after his car crashed into a wall in the early hours of the morning. 

James Pearse, 23, from Baconsthorpe, near Holt, died when an Audi he had been driving crashed on the A148 at Hillington at 2.20am on January 15.

An inquest was opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Tuesday, January 26. 

Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave his medical cause of death as multiple injuries as the result of a road traffic collision. 

Police are continuing investigations into the crash that also saw three passengers - two men and a woman - sustain minor injuries. 

Following the accident several bouquets of flowers and messages paying tribute were left sat the scene of the crash at Hillington, between Fakenham and King's Lynn. 

One card remembered a keen fisherman who was "not just a mate", but a "brother".

The inquest has been adjourned until July 13.

