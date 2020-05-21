Search

Advanced search

Signed Canary shirts and Delia’s carrot cakes donated to James Paget

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 21 May 2020

Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

Archant

Thirty carrot cakes and signed Norwich City shirts have been donated to staff at the James Paget Hospital.

Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that staff received a “very generous delivery” from Norwich City Football Club on Wednesday (May 20).

The 30 large carrot cakes were baked at Delia Smith’s Canary Catering and were enjoyed by staff, while the shirts, each signed by a player, were dedicated to a ward area or department within the hospital.

“The staff were absolutely thrilled,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Norwich City said: “Our staff, some of which are furloughed, have been volunteering and coordinating the outreach across the county with all registered NHS hospitals and practices.

Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

Representatives from the kit team, including first-team kit managers Pete Dye and John Howes, as well as staff from hospitality, events and more have all been involved,

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

‘Generally it was seen as a positive restart’ - Canaries fan on Bundesliga’s return

Paul Standley with a German Canaries flag as Norwich City took on Schalke during their pre-season tour of Germany last year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Speedway chiefs refusing to give up on 2020 season

Speedway authorities believe we haven't seen the back of the sport this year Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24