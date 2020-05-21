Signed Canary shirts and Delia’s carrot cakes donated to James Paget

Norwich City FC and Delia Smith have donated carrot cakes and signed shirts to the James Paget Hospital. Picture: James Paget University Hospital. Archant

Thirty carrot cakes and signed Norwich City shirts have been donated to staff at the James Paget Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that staff received a “very generous delivery” from Norwich City Football Club on Wednesday (May 20).

The 30 large carrot cakes were baked at Delia Smith’s Canary Catering and were enjoyed by staff, while the shirts, each signed by a player, were dedicated to a ward area or department within the hospital.

“The staff were absolutely thrilled,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Norwich City said: “Our staff, some of which are furloughed, have been volunteering and coordinating the outreach across the county with all registered NHS hospitals and practices.

Representatives from the kit team, including first-team kit managers Pete Dye and John Howes, as well as staff from hospitality, events and more have all been involved,

