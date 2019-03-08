Search

Inquest will be held into death of one-day-old baby, coroner rules

PUBLISHED: 15:48 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 04 October 2019

Kobi Wright died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on March 3, 2019. Pictured, the James Paget University Hospital in 2019. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital

An inquest will be held into the death of a one-day-old baby at a Norfolk hospital, a coroner has confirmed.

Kobi Wright died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston on March 3, 2019.

An inquest is set to be held early next year to determine the circumstances of the infant's death.

But at a pre-inquest review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday, October 3, Jeremy Loran, a barrister representing the JPUH NHS Foundation Trust, said bosses had concerns over the "long time" the family would have to wait for answers, with Kobi's death "hanging over them".

David Jones, representing Kobi's parents Tracey Goode and Mark Wright, told the hearing: "It's the family's decision if they want to endure the wait for answers."

And Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, confirmed the matter was still one she "would wish to investigate".

A full two-day inquest will be held from Wednesday, February 19, without a jury.

