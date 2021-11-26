Norfolk scriptwriter's EastEnders episode to air tonight
- Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes
From East Anglia to the East End, a Norfolk scriptwriter is making his soap debut this evening.
James McDermott, 28, from Holt, spent a day on set for the filming of his EastEnders episode and will see it air at 8.05pm on BBC One.
In the description for the episode on the Radio Times website, it says Phil is convinced that Jada cannot be trusted and appeals to Martin and Zack for help.
Meanwhile, Janine opens up to Mick about her father and Vinny saves the day for Dotty.
Mr McDermott said: "It is still unbelievable but it feels like a real milestone for me as a writer, my friends in Norwich are holding a watch party with prosecco."
Mr McDermott went to the University of East Anglia from 2012 until 2016 to study scriptwriting and performance.
He has gone on to have acclaimed shows including Rubber Ring and Time and Tide, which are both LGBQT+ working class stories set in the East of England and are based on his own experiences.
He also wrote Robin Good: The Politico-Panto, which is full of satire and local humour, and it runs from December 8 to 19 at Norwich Playhouse.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
- 2 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
- 3 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
- 4 Club announces closure after struggling with Wetherspoon competition
- 5 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
- 6 Huge family home with potential home gym is for sale for £725,000
- 7 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
- 8 Crowdfunder for terminally ill mum to fulfil dream of marrying partner
- 9 Revealed: Where every serious road crash occurred in Norfolk last year
- 10 Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment