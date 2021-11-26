News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk scriptwriter's EastEnders episode to air tonight

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2021
Mick Carter and Janine Butcher in Friday's nights episode of EastEnders, written by James McDermott.

Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) and Janine Butcher (CHARLIE BROOKS) in Friday's episode of EastEnders, written by James McDermott.

From East Anglia to the East End, a Norfolk scriptwriter is making his soap debut this evening.

James McDermott, 28, from Holt, spent a day on set for the filming of his EastEnders episode and will see it air at 8.05pm on BBC One.

James McDermott, from Holt, recently joined the EastEnders scriptwriting team. 

James McDermott, from Holt, wrote Friday night's episode of EastEnders.

In the description for the episode on the Radio Times website, it says Phil is convinced that Jada cannot be trusted and appeals to Martin and Zack for help.

Meanwhile, Janine opens up to Mick about her father and Vinny saves the day for Dotty.

Mr McDermott said: "It is still unbelievable but it feels like a real milestone for me as a writer, my friends in Norwich are holding a watch party with prosecco."

Zack Hudson (JAMES FARRAR) and Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN) in Friday night's episode of EastEnders. 

Zack Hudson (JAMES FARRAR) and Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN) in Friday's episode of EastEnders.

Mr McDermott went to the University of East Anglia from 2012 until 2016 to study scriptwriting and performance.

He has gone on to have acclaimed shows including Rubber Ring and Time and Tide, which are both LGBQT+ working class stories set in the East of England and are based on his own experiences.

He also wrote Robin Good: The Politico-Panto, which is full of satire and local humour, and it runs from December 8 to 19 at Norwich Playhouse. 

