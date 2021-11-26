Norfolk scriptwriter's EastEnders episode to air tonight

Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) and Janine Butcher (CHARLIE BROOKS) in Friday's episode of EastEnders, written by James McDermott. - Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

From East Anglia to the East End, a Norfolk scriptwriter is making his soap debut this evening.

James McDermott, 28, from Holt, spent a day on set for the filming of his EastEnders episode and will see it air at 8.05pm on BBC One.

James McDermott, from Holt, wrote Friday night's episode of EastEnders. - Credit: Mark Hannant

In the description for the episode on the Radio Times website, it says Phil is convinced that Jada cannot be trusted and appeals to Martin and Zack for help.

Meanwhile, Janine opens up to Mick about her father and Vinny saves the day for Dotty.

Mr McDermott said: "It is still unbelievable but it feels like a real milestone for me as a writer, my friends in Norwich are holding a watch party with prosecco."

Zack Hudson (JAMES FARRAR) and Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN) in Friday's episode of EastEnders. - Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Mr McDermott went to the University of East Anglia from 2012 until 2016 to study scriptwriting and performance.

He has gone on to have acclaimed shows including Rubber Ring and Time and Tide, which are both LGBQT+ working class stories set in the East of England and are based on his own experiences.

He also wrote Robin Good: The Politico-Panto, which is full of satire and local humour, and it runs from December 8 to 19 at Norwich Playhouse.