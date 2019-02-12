Episode of ITV show James Martin’s Great British Adventure filmed in Norfolk

James Martin visited Cromer with a camera crew in tow last year. Photo: Paul Mottley Archant

TV star James Martin headed to north and west Norfolk last summer to film an episode of his Great British Adventure show, which is being aired for the first time on ITV at 2pm today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A preview states that, “James Martin’s British adventure has travelled as far to the east of England as this journey will go, to Norfolk, where he’s joined by his good old mate and top local chef, Galton Blackiston.

“They meet in Cromer, where Galton has a successful fish and chip shop, which inspires James to cook pan-fried cod with a warm tartar sauce on the beach.

“Then James heads to Norfolk Lavender to find out why it grows so well in this county and how it’s distilled for oil. He then cooks with it in his roast duck in hay and lavender recipe. Galton heads off to discover the secrets of innovative salads with experimental leaf growers, Jepco. With salad on the brain, James makes a very special deep-fried soft-boiled egg salad with croutons and bacon.

“Finally, the trip to Norfolk ends with a super fun ride in a tank, followed by tempura monkfish and vegetables with minted peas back on the beach in Cromer.”

It’s on ITV/ Anglia from 2-3pm.