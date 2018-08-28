Search

Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

PUBLISHED: 15:05 19 January 2019

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to "little angel" Sophie Taylor. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Jasonpix/NCFC

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has shared a photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in a touching tribute on social media.

Tributes have poured in after the five-year-old from Sprowston, Norwich, died on Friday morning, a year after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Footballer James Maddison, who now plays for Premier League side Leicester City, shared a photo of Sophie jokingly sticking her tongue out and another photo of Maddison cuddling her.

He posted the pictures to thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter with a message saying “Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever.”

After going into remission in December, Sophie and her family were devastated to learn the cancer had come back two days after the anniversary of her diagnosis.

Maddison first struck up a friendship with Sophie after she was a mascot for Norwich City and the England player has kept in touch with the family.

