Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to "little angel" Sophie Taylor. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC Jasonpix/NCFC

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has shared a photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in a touching tribute on social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever superstrongsophie ❤️ https://t.co/cqlxg4jTk2 — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 18, 2019

Tributes have poured in after the five-year-old from Sprowston, Norwich, died on Friday morning, a year after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Footballer James Maddison, who now plays for Premier League side Leicester City, shared a photo of Sophie jokingly sticking her tongue out and another photo of Maddison cuddling her.

He posted the pictures to thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter with a message saying “Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever.”

After going into remission in December, Sophie and her family were devastated to learn the cancer had come back two days after the anniversary of her diagnosis.

Maddison first struck up a friendship with Sophie after she was a mascot for Norwich City and the England player has kept in touch with the family.