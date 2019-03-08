James Maddison defends referee’s yellow card after taking shirt off in tribute to Norwich’s Sophie Taylor

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. PA Wire

Former Norwich City player James Maddison has defended the decision of the referee to give him a yellow card during Leicester’s match against Burnley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

It comes after the attacking midfielder removed his shirt after scoring for his team in Saturday’s match (March 16) and revealed a t-shirt paying tribute to city girl Sophie Taylor.

The t-shirt read “RIP Sophie I love you” underneath.

Maddison became five-year-old Sophie’s “best friend” as she battled cancer and was left heartbroken by her death in January .

Also, regarding tweets about Michael Oliver, he's just doing his job and didn't have a choice. He didn't enjoy showing me a yellow and shared his condolences about the passing of Sophie which I thought was very respectful — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 16, 2019

MORE: “She was a real life super hero” - defiant five-year-old Sophie Taylor given spectacular send-off after cancer fight

Maddison first struck up a friendship with Sophie after she was a mascot for Norwich City and the England player has kept in touch with the family.

He visited the Sprowston youngster in a hospice in her final days and after her death posted the pictures to thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter with a message saying “Rest In Peace my little Angel. I love you always & forever.”

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

MORE: Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Following Saturday’s heartfelt tribute to the youngster, Maddison was shown a yellow card for removing his shirt, as per Fifa rules, but referee Michael Oliver then gave him a pat on the back afterwards.

A free kick @SuperStrongSoph would have been proud of. That was for you soph, I know you were watching ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sNwWjejfLi — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 16, 2019

Maddison later took to Twitter to defend Oliver. He posted: “Regarding tweets about Michael Oliver, he’s just doing his job and didn’t have a choice. He didn’t enjoy showing me a yellow and shared his condolences about the passing of Sophie which I thought was very respectful.”

Maddison was also a pallbearer at Sophie’s funeral and gave a reading at St Faith’s Crematorium on February 13.

• Sophie’s family are fundraising to help other families in her memory. To donate, click here .