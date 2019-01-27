Search

James Maddison in £1,000 charity bet challenge to Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire that Norwich City will finish above Sheffield United

27 January, 2019 - 07:41
Norwich City fans know finishing above Sheffield United could be crucial in their promotion challenge - but a former Canary has added some extra spice to that top of the table rivalry.

The two sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday, with Daniel Farke’s side taking the lead twice, only for two goals from the Blades’ striker Billy Sharp to cancel out wonderfully-worked strikes from Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

But keeping a close eye on proceedings were two old boys from the two clubs. James Maddison left Carrow Road for Premier League Leicester in the summer, but still holds his former club and teammates close to his heart. When Norwich City’s official Twitter account reported that Argos-loving winger Hernandez had put the Canaries in front, Maddison retweeted it and wrote: “Come on the boyssss”.

That prompted a response from his Leicester and England team-mate Harry Maguire, who replied with ‘Come on the Blades’. The Sheffield-born defender played almost 160 games for Sheffield United in a career which took him to Hull and Wigan before he established himself as an England international at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Maddison fired back a challenge for a £1,000 bet between the pair, which would see him donate £1,000 to charity if Norwich City finished higher in the Championship table than the Blades after 46 games, finishing his tweet with the hashtag #Yelllllows

Maguire agreed: “Deal. The winner picks the charity.” He included the Twitter handle of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in his tweet, suggesting he’s already decided the Sheffield charity which will benefit if Chris Wilder’s side finish above the Canaries.

However, some fans have questioned whether the bet will be allowed to stand, pointing out that a worldwise ban on betting on football was introduced for all those involved in the game at Premier League, English Football League, National League and Women’s Super League levels.

The FA’s Betting rules do not make any reference to exceptions for charity bets between individuals.

