Meet England rugby legend as he DJs in Norwich club

James Haskell will be DJing in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A former England ruby star is swapping the back row for centre stage as he prepares to perform a live DJ set in Norwich.

James Haskell is set to be the main event at Mantra's Cabana Club night on August 23, after calling time on his stellar career and hanging up his rugby boots earlier this year.

The 34-year-old, who has 77 England caps to his name and also played for Northampton Saints and Wasps, is set to deliver "a set full of bangers" at the Prince of Wales Road club followed by a meet and greet event for fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday from Mantra's Facebook page.

Doors will open at 10pm and last admission is at 2.30am.

The even is 18+ only and attendees must have a valid form of ID.