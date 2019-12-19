Search

Advanced search

Inquest completed into death of man killed by flatmate

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 19 December 2019

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

An inquest into the death of a man who was murdered by his flatmate has been permanently adjourned.

James Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, after he was attacked in his home at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich two days earlier.

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of compression of the neck resulting in hypoxic brain injury.

On November 29, Peter Bruton, 27, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his murder.

At a review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk said following the completion criminal proceedings Mr Greene's inquest would be permanently adjourned.

She said: "I'm going to take a decision not to resume the inquest."

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norwich Bus Station to get £1m revamp

Norwich Bus Station will get a £1m revamp next year. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists