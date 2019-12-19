Inquest completed into death of man killed by flatmate

An inquest into the death of a man who was murdered by his flatmate has been permanently adjourned.

James Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, after he was attacked in his home at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich two days earlier.

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of compression of the neck resulting in hypoxic brain injury.

On November 29, Peter Bruton, 27, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his murder.

At a review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk said following the completion criminal proceedings Mr Greene's inquest would be permanently adjourned.

She said: "I'm going to take a decision not to resume the inquest."