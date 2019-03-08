Search

Advanced search

James Arthur to play Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 08:23 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 23 October 2019

James Arthur, pictured at Outside Live in 2018, will be performing at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in Norwich in December as part of his Intimate and Acoustic tour. Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

James Arthur, pictured at Outside Live in 2018, will be performing at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in Norwich in December as part of his Intimate and Acoustic tour. Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

OUTSIDE LIVE

The X-Factor star James Arthur will be performing at a Norwich venue in December as part of his latest tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform to crowds at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in King Street on December 5.

The venue announced the show, as part of Arthur's Intimate and Acoustic tour, in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster today (Wednesday, October 23) at 10am.

Brit Award nominee Arthur visited the fine city in March 2017 when he performed as part of his Back From The Edge tour at the University of East Anglia's LCR venue and was also on the line-up of the 2018 Outside Live festival at Sennowe Park, near Dereham.

The Adrian Flux Waterfront. Picture: Supplied by Maze MediaThe Adrian Flux Waterfront. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

As well as Norwich, Arthur's Intimate and Acoustic tour will travel to Oxford, Cambridge, Holmfirth and Northampton in December.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver watching TV at the wheel caught by police

Police caught a driver who was watching TV at the wheel. Picture: Archant

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning deli owners are to open a new coffee shop

Mark Kacary, who owns the Norfolk Deli with his wife, Rosie. Pic: Archant

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

School Lane in Little Melton. Photo: Google

Cowboy builder due back in court

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone’ - Todd Cantwell on life in the big league

From Dereham with love - Todd Cantwell reveals his parents were crying with happiness after his goal in City's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner’s face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

More details revealed on new East Mediterranean restaurant as signs go up

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists