James Arthur to play Norwich gig
PUBLISHED: 08:23 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 23 October 2019
OUTSIDE LIVE
The X-Factor star James Arthur will be performing at a Norwich venue in December as part of his latest tour.
The singer-songwriter will perform to crowds at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in King Street on December 5.
The venue announced the show, as part of Arthur's Intimate and Acoustic tour, in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.
Tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster today (Wednesday, October 23) at 10am.
Brit Award nominee Arthur visited the fine city in March 2017 when he performed as part of his Back From The Edge tour at the University of East Anglia's LCR venue and was also on the line-up of the 2018 Outside Live festival at Sennowe Park, near Dereham.
As well as Norwich, Arthur's Intimate and Acoustic tour will travel to Oxford, Cambridge, Holmfirth and Northampton in December.