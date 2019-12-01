James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

An X Factor winner who was due to perform a show in Norwich has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour.

James Arthur, who won the competition in 2012, was due to perform an intimate acoustic show at the Waterfront later this month, as part of a five date UK tour.

However the concern, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 5, has now been postponed for medical reasons.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote; "Folks, I'm so sorry to be writing this but I'm going to have to postpone my December UK acoustic tour.

"Whilst on a promotional tour in Asia, I was struck down with a migraine that made me completely lose my site, which as you can imagine brought on a lot of anxiety.

"They've been occurring regularly ever since and my doctor has diagnosed me with exhaustion and has referred me to as specialist."

He continued: "Postponing shows does not come easy to me and I hate the thought of disappointing my fans, who have supported me so consistently over the years.

"Once again, I'm truly sorry but I've got to listen to the people around me at this time."

The sold-out concert is set to be rescheduled for 2020, however the UEA Box office has said Ticketmaster can be contacted for refunds.